Record US Virus Cases As Reports Say British Queen To Get Vaccine Soon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 11:50 AM

Record US virus cases as reports say British queen to get vaccine soon

Washington, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :The United States notched a record number of coronavirus cases in 24 hours for the third day running, as it was reported that Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will get a vaccine within weeks.

A tally by Johns Hopkins University showed the world's worst-hit country -- which has seen a dramatic virus resurgence in recent weeks -- reached nearly 230,000 new infections and 2,527 Covid-related deaths on Saturday alone.

For two weeks, the US has regularly topped 2,000 deaths per day, as it had in the spring at the height of the first wave of the country's outbreak.

US health officials warned of a surge after millions of Americans traveled to celebrate last week's Thanksgiving holiday despite pleas from authorities to stay home.

The coronavirus has now killed more than 1.5 million people and infected 66 million around the world since emerging in China last year, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

