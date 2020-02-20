UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Record Wall Street Gains Reversed At Open As Virus Rears Head

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 11:20 PM

Record Wall Street gains reversed at open as virus rears head

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Wall Street opened lower on Thursday after powering to a strong finish the day before thanks to solid housing data and receding fears over the virus outbreak in China.

More than 2,118 people in the world's second-largest economy have died from the virus, which has infected 74,000 people in China alone and hundreds more in over 25 other countries.

Nations have cut flights and closed borders with China in response, but waning concerns over the virus's impact fueled record closes for the tech-rich Nasdaq and broad-based S&P 500 on Wednesday, while the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average also posted a solid gain.

The rally was also helped by US housing data showing a better-than-expected result, with new construction in January contracting just 3.6 percent, a remarkably strong start to the year.

The market gains were pulled back slightly at the open on Thursday morning, as the Dow fell by 0.

2 percent to 29,305.07.

The S&P fell 0.1 percent to 3,381.41 while the Nasdaq decreased 0.2 percent to 9,795.60.

Speaking before trading started, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said the US economy was set to be "solid" through 2020 but he warned the new coronavirus outbreak could have a "noticeable impact on Chinese growth," at least in the first three months of the year.

"Supply chains are very important, so to the extent that supply chains are disrupted by the coronavirus, that can show up in terms of inputs to the US economy," he said in an interview on CNBC.

Among the biggest decliners were pharma giant Pfizer, down 1.1 percent, and insurer United Health Group, down 2.8 percent.

Investors are looking forward to existing-home sales data from the National Association of Realtors expected on Friday, and new consumer confidence numbers to be released on Tuesday.

Related Topics

World China Died January 2020 Market From Dow Jones Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Af ..

38 minutes ago

Quran Khawani held for Naeemul Haq

3 minutes ago

NAB dismisses news about resentment among official ..

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Thursday 20 Feb 2020

3 minutes ago

Jam Kamal assures people to remove backwardness of ..

3 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police arrest 6 gamblers

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.