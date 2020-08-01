UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Recovered From Virus, Bolsonaro Says Nothing To Fear

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 09:20 AM

Recovered from virus, Bolsonaro says nothing to fear

Rio de Janeiro, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Fresh off a bout of COVID-19, President Jair Bolsonaro said Friday nearly everyone will probably end up catching the new coronavirus, urging Brazilians to "face up to it" and saying there was nothing to fear.

The far-right leader's latest bid to downplay the pandemic came as Brazil closed in on the grim milestone of 100,000 people killed by the virus, the second-highest death toll in the world, after the United States.

Bolsonaro, who is just coming off three weeks in quarantine with a case of the virus, pointed to his own case as an example.

"I'm in the high-risk group," the 65-year-old president told journalists during a visit to the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul.

"I knew I was going to catch it someday, as I think unfortunately nearly everyone here is going to catch it eventually. What are you afraid of? Face up to it," he said.

"I regret the deaths. But people die every day, from lots of things. That's life." Bolsonaro has faced criticism for his handling of the pandemic as it has surged in Brazil, the country with the second-highest number of cases and deaths in the world: more than 2.

6 million and 92,000, respectively.

Bolsonaro, who has compared the virus to a "little flu," has fought stay-at-home measures to contain it and regularly flouted social distancing guidelines, hitting the streets of Brasilia to exchange handshakes and hugs with supporters.

He tested positive for the virus on July 7 after coming down with a fever, and spent three weeks in isolation at the presidential palace.

On Thursday, in his first public event since his illness, he greeted a crowd of supporters in the northeastern state of Piaui, removing his face mask to loud cheers.

The same day, the president's office announced his wife had tested positive for the virus.

Bolsonaro later revealed he was again feeling poorly and was taking antibiotics for an infection that he called "moldy lungs" caused by inactivity during his quarantine.

Bolsonaro argues stay-at-home measures are needlessly hurting the economy.

Related Topics

World Exchange Visit Wife Rio Grande Brasilia Same Brazil United States July Event From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

ADDED directs businesses follow precautionary meas ..

8 hours ago

MoHAP conducts 54,727 additional COVID-19 tests in ..

10 hours ago

UAE launches annual charitable Eid clothing projec ..

11 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed honour UAE ..

12 hours ago

US Funding Boosts Odds of at Least 1 COVID-19 Vacc ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.