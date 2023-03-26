UrduPoint.com

Recovery Underway In Tornado-hit Mississippi, 25 Dead

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Recovery underway in tornado-hit Mississippi, 25 dead

Rolling Fork, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Mississippi started clean-up operations on Sunday after a destructive tornado tore across the state, killing at least 25, shredding houses and largely wiping out the small town of Rolling Fork.

Under warm spring sunshine, shocked rescue workers surveyed the damage with roofs blown away, buildings flattened and cars smashed together amid piles of debris.

The weather system, mixed with thunderstorms and driving rain, left a trail of havoc across the southern state late Friday, slamming several towns.

The National Weather Service gave the tornado a rating of a four out of five on the Enhanced Fujita scale, saying that it had cut a path of up to three quarters of a mile wide for 59 miles (95 kilometers).

The American Red Cross moved into a National Guard building in Rolling Fork less than 24 hours after the storm struck the town, which is home to fewer than 2,000 people.

An area was set up as an infirmary and boxes full of cereal bars and baby diapers were shuttled in to provide food and medical support for storm victims who had "lost everything," said John Brown, a Red Cross official for Alabama and Mississippi.

Anna Krisuta, 43, and her 16-year-old son Alvaro Llecha took shelter at the site, saying their house was "in pieces." Twenty-five people were killed and dozens more injured, according to Mississippi's emergency management agency.

The severe weather also left a man dead in neighboring Alabama when he was trapped under an overturned trailer, the sheriff's office in Morgan County said.

- Emergency supplies - President Joe Biden ordered federal aid to Mississippi on Sunday to support recovery efforts.

The funding will provide grants for temporary housing, home repairs and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, the White House said in a statement.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves thanked Biden on Twitter "for recognizing the scale of the damage in Mississippi and quickly approving our disaster declaration -- a critical step in disaster response.

" The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Deanne Criswell, said she was traveling to Mississippi on Sunday to "see first-hand the impacts that some of these communities have had." "They're still very much in life-saving, life-sustaining mode," she told ABC.

She praised first responders, saying some "may have lost their homes themselves," and said FEMA had sent teams, with more on their way to "help plan for and start the recovery process." Electricity repairs were underway to restore power to the more than 6,000 customers still in the dark in Mississippi, along with nearly 10,000 in Alabama, monitor poweroutage.us reported.

Volunteers poured in from surrounding towns, including Lauren Hoda, who traveled 70 miles from Vicksburg to help.

"When I woke up this morning, I wanted to cry for the people of this town because I don't think they had much time before (the tornado) came," she said.

She spent Saturday night in Rolling Fork bringing donations of water, food, canned goods, diapers, wipes, medicine and toothpaste from collection points.

Mississippi was girding for more turbulent weather Sunday, including damaging winds and hail, with the emergency management agency warning that "tornadoes cannot be ruled out." After separate storms in the region, two tigers were re-captured in Georgia when a tornado damaged animal enclosures at the Wild Animal Safari, in Pine Mountain.

Tornadoes, a weather phenomenon notoriously difficult to predict, are relatively common in the United States, especially in the central and southern parts of the country.

In January, a series of damaging twisters, all on the same day, left several people dead in Alabama and Georgia.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Weather Storm Governor Electricity Water Twitter White House Man Hail Same Vicksburg Georgia United States SITE January May Sunday All From Housing

Recent Stories

Sharjah Charity International implements Iftar pro ..

Sharjah Charity International implements Iftar project in over 41 countries

31 minutes ago
 Ramadan Nights 2023 begins 5 April offering over 1 ..

Ramadan Nights 2023 begins 5 April offering over 10,000 products, up to 75% disc ..

46 minutes ago
 ERC gives out electric wheelchairs to quake-affect ..

ERC gives out electric wheelchairs to quake-affected people of determination in ..

46 minutes ago
 Investopia platform connects the world for investm ..

Investopia platform connects the world for investment in Africa&#039;s new econo ..

1 hour ago
 Today’s challenges have roots in failed policies ..

Today’s challenges have roots in failed policies of Imran Khan: PM

3 hours ago
 President Alvi lauds BizNet’s pledge to train 1, ..

President Alvi lauds BizNet’s pledge to train 1,000 women as game developers

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.