UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Red Alert: Record Temperatures In World's Northernmost Settlement

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 02:10 AM

Red Alert: record temperatures in world's northernmost settlement

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Temperatures hit a record 69.8 degrees Fahrenheit in Alert, the northernmost permanently inhabited spot on the planet less than 600 miles from the North Pole, the Canadian meteorology service said Tuesday.

"It's quite phenomenal as a statistic, it's just one example among hundreds and hundreds of other records established by global warming," Armel Castellan, a meteorologist at the Canadian environment ministry told AFP.

The temperature -- 21 degrees on the Celsius scale -- was recorded on Sunday at Alert, a permanent military base on the 82nd parallel which intercepts Russian communications and which has been home to a weather station since 1950.

The temperature was marked at 69.8 F on Sunday and 68 F the following day. "It's an absolute record, we've never seen that before," said Castellan.

Such highs so far north are "completely staggering," he said, noting that "for a week and a half we have had much higher temperatures than usual.

" The previous record of 68 degrees Fahrenheit was set on July 8, 1956, but since 2012 there have been several days where the temperature has risen to 66.2 F or 68 F at the base on the shore of the Arctic Ocean The average daily temperature in Alert in July is 38 F, with average maximum temperatures of 43 F.

The current heatwave is due to a high pressure front over Greenland, which is "quite exceptional" and feeds southerly winds on the Arctic Ocean, said Castellan.

"Climate change has a very indirect or direct influence of course" on the new record temperature, all the more so since the Arctic is heating up three times faster than other parts of the planet, said Castellan, stressing the need for a drastic reduction in carbon emissions.

Related Topics

Weather Russia Alert July Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives Turkish Consul Gener ..

56 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Special Representat ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in meetings of Executive Office o ..

3 hours ago

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, University of B ..

40 minutes ago

Mubadala to deliver referral laboratory services t ..

3 hours ago

Lagarde resigns as IMF chief, cites more clarity o ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.