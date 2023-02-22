UrduPoint.com

Red Balloons Mark Youth Killed In Devastating Turkey Quake

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Red balloons mark youth killed in devastating Turkey quake

Antakya, Turkey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Dozens of red balloons speckle the rubble of a destroyed building alongside a main road in Turkey's quake-hit south.

They are the final tribute to children killed by the earthquake that devastated Antakya, according to Ogun Sever Okur, who is behind the memorial.

The effect is striking, the bright balloons contrasting starkly with the dusty grey of the rubble and twisted metal that once made up a nine-floor building.

Against the monochrome backdrop, a handful of possessions attest to the young lives lost in the earthquake.

A purple toy emblazoned with cartoon images of Daisy Duck and Minnie Mouse lay forgotten near a pink scooter and a fuchsia anorak decorated with love hearts.

"Three children died here. They were 18 months, four years and six years old," said Ogun Sever Okur.

Okur, who grows roses and is a photographer, volunteered as a rescuer in the days after the earthquake in his hometown of Adana, before heading to Antakya 200 kilometres (125 miles) away.

"I started here and then moved on to the building behind.

This area struck me. I couldn't sleep for several nights because we couldn't rescue the children from here," he said.

Eight days after the quake, Okur began tying balloons to the ruins in the city of 400,000 people, now a ghost town disturbed only by diggers and lorries removing rubble.

More than 42,000 people were killed in Turkey in the earthquake though Turkish officials have not yet said how many of those were children.

While the speed of the emergency response in Antakya was widely condemned, father-of-two Okur said there was no political motive behind his work, instead emphasising its sentimental meaning.

Since 2020, he has supported underprivileged children through his association, providing youngsters with toys and food, and in some cases prosthetic limbs or operations.

He said the balloons were "the last toy (he could) offer" to young victims, attaching as many as 1,000 to five or six buildings in Antakya.

Red balloons typically "represent joy, love," he said.

But in Antakya, after the earthquake, "this is the first time a balloon has made us cry".

Related Topics

Earthquake Turkey Road Died Young Adana 2020 From Love

Recent Stories

Board of China Development Bank approves facility ..

Board of China Development Bank approves facility of $700m for Pakistan: Dar

50 minutes ago
 UAE Joint Operations Command enters recovery and r ..

UAE Joint Operations Command enters recovery and rehabilitation stage

2 hours ago
 Al Sayegh receives Belarusian Minister of State fo ..

Al Sayegh receives Belarusian Minister of State for Military Industries

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed visits &#039;Museum of the Future&# ..

Saif bin Zayed visits &#039;Museum of the Future&#039;

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends graduation of 8th class of ..

Saif bin Zayed attends graduation of 8th class of Future Services Diploma at Mus ..

2 hours ago
 Turkiye thanks Pakistan for humanitarian assistanc ..

Turkiye thanks Pakistan for humanitarian assistance

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.