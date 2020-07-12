Red Bulls beat Atlanta United in MLS is Back contest

(@FahadShabbir)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Florian Valot scored in the first half as the New York Red Bulls held on to beat Atlanta United 1-0 in the MLS is Back tournament on Saturday.

Valot scored in the fourth minute, taking a pass from Kaku and running ahead to beat Atlanta netminder Brad Guzan. Valot missed the majority of the past two seasons with an injured ACL.

The MLS is just getting started again after being shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 24-team MLS is Back event is a way to resume the season in a controlled environment with all games being played in Florida.

The three group stage matches will count in the regular season standings.

Saturday's game was delayed for 45 minutes because of lightning in the area.

For Atlanta, it was their first loss in three games this season and the seventh straight all-time during regular season play against New York.

Atlanta's George Bello had a great opportunity to level the match but his shot slammed off the crossbar in the 41st minute.

Red Bulls goalkeeper David Jensen ensured the victory in stoppage time by getting his right outstretched hand on an Adam Jahn header. Jensen finished with four saves.

The Red Bulls recorded a win and a draw to start the season before it was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic on March 12.

Atlanta played without star forward Josef Martinez on Saturday. The league MVP tore his ACL in the opening game of the season and won't be back.