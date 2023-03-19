UrduPoint.com

Red Bull's Perez Takes Pole For Saudi Arabian GP

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Red Bull's Perez takes pole for Saudi Arabian GP

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Red Bull's Sergio Perez will start from pole position for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix but his teammate, world champion Max Verstappen, will only be in 15th after pulling up with a car problem during Saturday's qualifying.

Perez, who also took pole in last year's race here, topped the leaderboard with a best lap of one minute 28.265 seconds.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was second, 0.155sec behind Perez, but faces a 10-place grid drop, leaving Fernando Alonso to start on the front row in his Aston Martin.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton could only post the eighth-quickest time but his teammate George Russell was fourth fastest and will start third, alongside the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.

Lance Stroll in the second Aston Martin and Alpine's Esteban Ocon will be on the third row of the grid.

Verstappen, who won the opening race in Bahrain at the start of the month, had dominated practice, topping the board in each of the three sessions.

However, in Q2 he reported to his team "I have a problem" before adding "it's almost not accelerating".

The Dutchman pulled up and will start on the eighth row of the grid.

Related Topics

World Car Saudi Hamilton George Alpine Bahrain Post From Ferrari Best Aston Martin Race

Recent Stories

US State of Georgia, Pakistan's Sindh province set ..

US State of Georgia, Pakistan's Sindh province set to establish 'sister state' r ..

9 minutes ago
 McCarthy Accuses Manhattan DA of Political 'Vengea ..

McCarthy Accuses Manhattan DA of Political 'Vengeance' Over Possible Trump Arres ..

6 minutes ago
 Nigeria local elections underway in shadow of cont ..

Nigeria local elections underway in shadow of contested vote

6 minutes ago
 Erdogan and Egypt's Sisi to meet: Turkish minister ..

Erdogan and Egypt's Sisi to meet: Turkish minister

6 minutes ago
 Turkey's Erdogan says Ukraine grain deal extended

Turkey's Erdogan says Ukraine grain deal extended

6 minutes ago
 Imran's movement 'Jail Bharo' converted into 'Jail ..

Imran's movement 'Jail Bharo' converted into 'Jail Se Bacho': Rana Sana Ullah

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.