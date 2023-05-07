UrduPoint.com

Red Bull's Perez Takes Pole Position For The Miami Grand Prix

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Miami Gardens, United States, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Red Bull's Sergio Perez took pole position for the Miami Grand Prix after posting a time of 1:26.841 in Saturday's qualifying.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso was second and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will start in third while world champion Max Verstappen will start back in ninth spot.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc crashed out with one minute 36 seconds left, causing a red flag and the decision was taken not to resume the session.

That left Verstappen without the chance to make a final lap to challenge for pole.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, the seven-times world champion, failed to make it out of Q2 and will start in 13th place on the grid for Sunday's race.

