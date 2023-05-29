ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Red Bull's Dutch racer Max Verstappen won Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix, Round 7 in the Formula One season, as he beat Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon, who made the podium in Monte Carlo.

Back-to-back champion Verstappen took his fourth win in the 2023 campaign after completing the 78-lap race at the Circuit de Monaco in an hour, 48 minutes, and 51.98 seconds.

Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) was second as the Spanish driver was 27.9 seconds behind the winner.

Estaban Ocon (Alpine) came third in Monte Carlo.

Round 8 will be held in Spain on June 4.

- Top 5 drivers following Monaco GP 1. Max Verstappen (The Netherlands): 144 points 2. Sergio Perez (Mexico): 105 3. Fernando Alonso (Spain): 93 4. Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain): 69 5. George Russell (Great Britain): 50 - Constructor standings 1. Red Bull: 249 2. Aston Martin: 120 3. Mercedes: 119 4. Ferrari: 905. Alpine: 35