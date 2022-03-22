Red Cross chief heads to Moscow, hopes to secure POW visits

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :The head of the international Red Cross told AFP Monday he will travel to Moscow this week for talks about the conflict in Ukraine, including efforts to secure visits with detainees.

Peter Maurer, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), said he would travel to the Russian capital on Tuesday, nearly a month after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

He told AFP in an interview that he expected to meet with high-level defence and foreign ministries officials in the following days, and hoped to make progress on issues the ICRC has been raising as the caretaker of the Geneva Conventions, regarding "prisoners of war, the deceased, the conduct of hostilities." The trip follows Maurer's visit to Ukraine last week, and he said he had received "very positive indications" from both sides "with regard to our mandate and role under the Geneva Conventions." One of ICRC's main tasks in conflict situations is to seek access to detainees and to help secure humane treatment and conditions for them, as well as to try to restore communication with their families.

The organisation has yet to gain access to prisoners of war held by either side in the conflict.

But "we have started to receive important information which will allow us to start big-scale (POW) visits I think very soon," Maurer said.

His visit comes after Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday accused Moscow of seeking to "destroy" his country, and rejected Russian demands to surrender.

- 'Surprise' - Nearly a month after Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, its assaults have become more deadly despite unprecedented sweeping sanctions imposed by Western allies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's troops have been increasingly accused of deliberately targeting civilians, including at the besieged southern port city of Mariupol.

Nearly 350,000 people remain trapped in the city without water and electricity and under weeks of constant bombardment.

ICRC had a team in Mariupol before the invasion, but Maurer said the staff and their families had been evacuated last week after it was determined they could do little to help the population in the midst of heavy combat operations.

"We decided to bring them out and to send a team in whenever the situation is appropriate," he said, stressing that will be "when they can do humanitarian work, when we can assist populations." The former Swiss diplomat, whose mandate as ICRC chief ends in September, meanwhile said that the organisation was "ready to bring humanitarian assistance into Mariupol." "We have made logistical predispositions so that we are ready to go in as soon as possible and as soon as a safe route into Mariupol is accessible," he said.

"But this is not the case at the present moment." He insisted that for the roads to the city to be considered safe, "concrete agreements" by the parties are needed.

Those need to include "details of pauses or at least security guarantees for convoys and humanitarian workers," Maurer said.

There is also a need for "decontamination of the roads, because these roads are heavily impacted by unexploded ordinances, by mines," he pointed out.

"It would be dangerous without the respective cooperation of the two sides to get into the city without these detailed agreements."Maurer acknowledged the rapid escalation of the Ukraine conflict, which had been simmering since Moscow seized the Crimea peninsula in 2014, had been a "surprise".

But he stressed that "war has been in Europe for quite some time, and we have dealt with it over the last couple of years already."