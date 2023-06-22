Open Menu

Red Cross Federation Chief Stepping Down

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Red Cross federation chief stepping down

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The head of the Red Cross federation, the world's largest humanitarian network, is stepping down, a spokesman confirmed Thursday, following a row in Italy surrounding the Rome Pride event.

Francesco Rocca is leaving his post as the head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) after the controversy in Italy, where since March he has led the right-wing government of the Lazio region, encompassing Rome.

Earlier this month, the Lazio government withdrew its sponsorship of Rome Pride, saying the June 10 event was too political.

Rocca said he decided to resign to avoid the possibility that his decisions taken as president of the Lazio region might be instrumentalised in a way that affects the reputation of the IFRC.

In a letter to the 191 national societies and the IFRC secretariat, he said "with great sadness" that his decision to resign was a "very difficult one" reached after "some careful and painful reflections driven by my desire to protect our organisation and people we serve".

Recent events related to Rome Pride have made him think "how every single decision or action taken by me, despite always being in line with our fundamental principles and values, could be instrumentalised in good or bad faith and risk to jeopardise the reputation of our beloved IFRC".

He also said his growing engagements in Lazio were making it difficult to juggle the two jobs.

The IFRC presidency is an unpaid, voluntary role, so presidents have typically had other careers or positions while serving in the post.

Rocca will remain in charge at the Geneva-based IFRC until a successor is chosen.

An IFRC spokesman told AFP: "He called for an extraordinary session of the general assembly, and at the end of this session he will resign.

" The date of the assembly should be decided within the coming weeks, he added.

His resignation was first reported by Switzerland's ATS news agency.

- Row in Rome - The IFRC brings together more than 16 million volunteers around the world, acting before, during and after disasters and health emergencies to help meet the needs of vulnerable people.

Rocca, 57, became president of the IFRC in 2017 and was re-elected in 2022.

Of the decision not to sponsor the Rome Pride, Rocca, as Lazio president, had said the region's name "cannot, nor will it ever, be used to support actions aimed at promoting illegal behaviour", specifically surrogacy.

The theme of Rome Pride 2023 was "QueeResistenza".

Campaigners have been condemning what they called "multiple attacks" on the LGBTQ community in Italy since Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's hard-right government took office in October.

Rocca was elected in Lazio with the backing of Meloni's coalition, which styles itself as a defender of "traditional" family values.

The premier's far-right Brothers of Italy party has proposed a law to extend Italy's existing ban on surrogacy to include Italians who go abroad to find a surrogate mother.

The Lazio region said Rome Pride's public statements -- which include calls for the rights of same-sex couples to adopt children or access fertility treatment, and for legalisation of surrogacy -- "violate the conditions" of sponsorship.

The mayor of Rome, left-winger Roberto Gualtieri, condemned the decision and said his city authorities would maintain their sponsorship.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister World Rome Italy Switzerland March June October 2017 Post Family Event Government Million Jobs Sad

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further bolster bi ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further bolster bilateral cooperation

2 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Chess and ..

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Chess and Mind Games Club&#039;s Board o ..

7 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed chairs &#039;Wekaya&#039; board m ..

Sultan bin Ahmed chairs &#039;Wekaya&#039; board meeting

7 minutes ago
 PM urges Int’l Community to devise mechanism for ..

PM urges Int’l Community to devise mechanism for economic justice

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan constantly in touch with Greece on boat c ..

Pakistan constantly in touch with Greece on boat capsizing incident: FO

12 minutes ago
 Security forces continue to render sacrifices in w ..

Security forces continue to render sacrifices in war on terror: Asif

15 minutes ago
Billie Eilish to headline climate awareness concer ..

Billie Eilish to headline climate awareness concert at Paris' Eiffel Tower

19 minutes ago
 Experts emphasizes over promoting narrative of div ..

Experts emphasizes over promoting narrative of diversity, inclusion and peace am ..

32 minutes ago
 Museum of the Future celebrates strategic partners ..

Museum of the Future celebrates strategic partners at annual ceremony

37 minutes ago
 Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on pr ..

Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on principles of generative AI

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million ch ..

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million cheque to PHF for Aikman's outst ..

2 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs CCoIG ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous