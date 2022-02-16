UrduPoint.com

Red Cross Says Cyberattack Was 'criminal'

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Red Cross says cyberattack was 'criminal'

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :The International Committee of the Red Cross said Wednesday that last month's cyberattack on its servers was a targeted, criminal act, as it attempts to contact more than 515,000 vulnerable people whose data was breached.

Director-general Robert Mardini said the attack was "targeted" because the hackers used specifically designed code to infiltrate the ICRC's systems and avoid detection.

Hackers seized the personal and confidential data of more than 515,000 people, some of whom had fled conflicts and natural disasters, had gone missing or were prisoners.

"This was a sophisticated attack -- a criminal act -- breaching sensitive humanitarian data," Mardini said in an open letter.

"The hackers took advantage of a vulnerability that none of our cyber-defence systems detected, and once inside our network deployed techniques to disguise themselves as legitimate users."The breached data related to the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement's restoring family links services.

