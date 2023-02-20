UrduPoint.com

Red Cross Societies Across Pacific Meet To Tackle Climate Change

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2023 | 04:20 PM

SUVA, Feb. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) --:Delegates of 14 Red Cross Societies across the Pacific region and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) gathered here on Monday to discuss ways to tackle challenges including climate change and disaster risk reduction.

Fiji Red Cross President Sala Toganivalu said the Primary focus of this meeting will be dialogue to find ways to tackle issues that Red Cross national societies face in the region including the climate crisis, poor health outcomes, and pervasive social issues such as inequality and gender-based violence, local media reported.

The meeting will also reflect ways in which national societies have begun to implement the IFRC Strategy 2030 and Agenda for Renewal in the region and lessons learned from responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

