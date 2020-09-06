UrduPoint.com
Red-flagged Italian Grand Prix Restarts, Hamilton Serves Stop-go Penalty

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 08:00 PM

Red-flagged Italian Grand Prix restarts, Hamilton serves stop-go penalty

Monza, Italy, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :The Italian Grand Prix was red-flagged and brought to a halt on Sunday after Ferrari's Charles Leclerc crashed heavily into the barriers after slewing off the track at the Parabolica.

The Monegasque driver was unhurt and walked away from the high-speed crash, but severe damage to the barriers required repairs.

The race re-started after a 25-minutes delay with championship leader and six-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes leading the pack from a standing start.

But he had been given a 10-seconds stop-go penalty for taking a pit-stop while the pit-lane was closed after Kevin Magnussen had pulled up and parked his Haas car in the pit-lane.

After the chaos created by Leclerc's accident and a Safety Car interruption, Lance Stroll was second for Racing Point ahead of Pierre Gasly of Alpha Tauri.

Hamilton 'won' the re-start on lap 28 and pulled clear as Stroll cut the first chicane.

Hamilton pitted after that lap to serve his penalty, gifting the lead to Gasly with Kimi Raikkonen third for Alfa Romeo.

He rejoined 17th and last, 30 seconds adrift of Gasly.

Crash-victim Leclerc had won last year's race from pole position.

His exit after 25 laps of the 53 followed the earlier retirement of outgoing team-mate Sebastian Vettel with brake failure.

Ferrari's premature exit completed a miserable weekend for the most decorated team in Formula One which failed to get one car in the top ten on the grid on home soil for the first time since 1984.

