'Red General': Germany's 'brash' New Defence Chief

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Boris Pistorius, Germany's incoming defence minister, is an unknown on the world stage but an experienced politician with credentials in security and a history of straight talking.

Pistorius, 62, from Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD), will graduate to the job from his current post as interior minister in Lower Saxony state, which he has held since 2013.

Der Spiegel magazine called his appointment "a real surprise" and nicknamed him the "red general" for the colour of the SPD and his hard-charging style.

It described him as a "sharp-tongued" official who has "repeatedly made his mark on domestic policy", especially through much-lauded efforts to reform the police in his state.

"Pistorius is considered impatient, occasionally comes across as brash and can sometimes barely conceal it when he is annoyed with others," public broadcaster NDR wrote of him in September.

However, NDR also praised his ability to "get the job done", while also looking beyond regional concerns "to Europe and to Federal politics".

In May last year, Pistorius was forthright about Ukraine's right to recapture territories taken by Russia, putting him at odds with many other Social Democrats who had been reluctant to endorse a counter-offensive.

