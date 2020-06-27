UrduPoint.com
Red-hot Johnson Surges Into Lead At Travelers

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 10:20 PM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Dustin Johnson fired a nine-under-par 61 to surge into the clubhouse lead at the third round of the PGA Tour's Travelers Championship in Connecticut on Saturday.

World number six Johnson, who started the day six shots off the lead, carded nine birdies and no pars in a career-low round on the PGA Tour.

Johnson's flawless display left him on 16 under for the tournament. Brendon Todd was on the course and poised to snatch the lead with Johnson, however, on 17 under, with three holes to play.

Overnight leader Phil Mickelson meanwhile had fallen off the pace, dropping to 12 under after 13 holes.

With third round tee-off times moved to an early start in an effort to beat from forecast storms, Johnson was a man in a hurry at the TPC River Highlands course.

The former world number one -- whose last PGA Tour win came at the WGC Mexico Championship in February last year -- was quickly into his stride with a birdie on the par-4 second after an approach left him six feet from the hole.

Another superb iron on the fourth left him with a 7-foot putt for birdie which he converted.

He drained another 8ft putt for his third birdie of the day on the seventh and then improved to four under at the turn after his second shot on the ninth left him with a tap-in for birdie.

An 18ft birdie putt took him to five under on the 10th, and then back-to-back birdies on the 12th and 13th holes vaulted him into the lead on 14 under overall alongside Brendon Todd.

Johnson calmly rolled in a four-footer on the short par-four 15th for birdie and then took sole possession of the leaderboard with an 8ft putt for birdie on the 17th to put him at nine under.

