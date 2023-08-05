Open Menu

Red-hot Miyazawa Fires Japan Into World Cup Quarters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Wellington, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Hinata Miyazawa scored her fifth goal of the Women's World Cup on Saturday to seal a 3-1 win over Norway and put Japan into the quarter-finals against Sweden or holders the United States.

In a last-16 clash in Wellington between two former champions, an Ingrid Syrstad Engen own goal gave Japan an early lead in front of 33,000.

Norway hit back with a brilliant Guro Reiten header to make it 1-1 at half-time.

But after the break the Norwegian defence buckled under pressure when defender Risa Shimizu put Japan back into the lead before Miyazawa struck.

Norway threw everything at Japan late on but goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita stood firm and in injury time pulled off a breathtaking save from a close-range header, somehow clawing the ball back off the line.

Japan look ominous and in the 23-year-old Miyazawa they have the tournament's top scorer.

"I am really happy to have scored the goal but it is because all of the team worked for that," she said. "I want to score more."

