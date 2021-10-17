UrduPoint.com

Red Sox Power Past Astros To Even Their MLB Playoff Series

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 09:00 AM

Red Sox power past Astros to even their MLB playoff series

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers delivered a historic brace of grand slams to propel the Boston Red Sox to a 9-5 victory in Houston Saturday, evening their American League Championship series at one game apiece.

Designated hitter Martinez came to the plate with two outs and the bases loaded in the first inning and launched a 1-0 fastball from Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia 363 feet into the right field stands to give the Red Sox a fast 4-0 lead.

It was the second home run of the 2021 post-season for Martinez, who missed the first two games of Boston's playoff run with a sprained ankle.

Stunningly, the Red Sox -- who fell 5-4 in a back-and-forth game one battle on Friday -- doubled their lead in the second inning.

Garcia walked Kevin Plawecki to open the inning, then departed with right knee discomfort.

His replacement, Jake Odorizzi, gave up singles to Christian Arroyo and Enrique Hernandez to load the bases and Devers hit a 357-foot drive up the right field line that cleared the wall just inside of the foul pole for another grand slam.

It made Boston the first team in post-season history to hit two grand slams in one game.

Hernandez, the hottest hitter in these playoffs with 16 hits, five homers and four doubles, added a solo homer in the fourth inning to put the Red Sox up 9-0.

Houston finally got on the board with two outs in the fourth on Kyle Tucker's two-out, run-scoring double.

Yuli Gurriel added a single to right field that scored two more runs to make it 9-3 through four innings.

Gurriel and Jason Castro added solo homers in the ninth off Red Sox relief pitcher Darwinzon Hernandez before Ryan Brasier came in and retired Jose Altuve for the final out.

The Red Sox, back in the playoffs for the first time since they won the 2018 World Series, will try to ride the momentum when they host game three of the best-of-seven series on Monday.

Related Topics

World Castro Lead Homer Boston Houston Turkish Lira 2018 National University Christian From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th October 2021

51 minutes ago
 Israeli Army Creates Secret Base to Monitor Iran's ..

Israeli Army Creates Secret Base to Monitor Iran's Activities - Reports

8 hours ago
 Macron Slams 1961 Paris Police Killing of Algerian ..

Macron Slams 1961 Paris Police Killing of Algerian Protesters as 'Inexcusable' - ..

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank&#039;s net profit up 30% in f ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank&#039;s net profit up 30% in first 9 months of 2021

9 hours ago
 PIA Boy Scouts' contingent visits Dr AQ Khan's gra ..

PIA Boy Scouts' contingent visits Dr AQ Khan's grave, offers Fateha

8 hours ago
 Senior Russian Diplomat to Visit Damascus on Satur ..

Senior Russian Diplomat to Visit Damascus on Saturday - Embassy Source

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.