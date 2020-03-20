UrduPoint.com
Red Sox Sale To Have Elbow Surgery

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 08:50 AM

Red Sox Sale to have elbow surgery

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale will undergo Tommy John surgery on his left elbow which could keep him sidelined until the 2021 season, the Major League Baseball club announced on Thursday.

The seven-time all-star Sale, who will make $30 million despite not playing next season, was diagnosed with a flexor tendor strain in his throwing arm earlier this month.

The 30-year-old Sale tried resting his arm before throwing again on Monday at the team's training facility in Florida.

"I talked to many doctors," Sale told reporters earlier this month. "Everyone agreed -- take some time off, get some anti-inflammatories in there, start another throwing programme and see what we get." Sale, who turns 31 on March 30, missed much of last season after being diagnosed with elblow inflammation in August.

In 2019, Sale finished with a 6-11 record and a 4.40 ERA. He also had career lows in starts with 25.

He has a career record of 109 wins and 73 losses and a 3.03 ERA.

