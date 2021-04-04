UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Redmond Bags Priceless Winner As Southampton Boost Survival Bid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 06:50 PM

Redmond bags priceless winner as Southampton boost survival bid

London, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Southampton took a huge step towards securing their Premier League safety as Nathan Redmond sealed a vital 3-2 win over fellow strugglers Burnley on Sunday.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side moved 10 points clear of the relegation zone with eight games left after a dramatic fightback at St Mary's.

Chris Wood's early penalty put Burnley ahead and Matej Vydra doubled the visitors' lead.

But Southampton hit back impressively as Stuart Armstrong and Danny Ings scored before half-time.

Saints midfielder Redmond bagged the second-half winner that gave his team much-needed breathing space in the fight to avoid relegation to the Championship.

After only their second league win in 13 games, FA Cup semi-finalists Southampton are three points above Burnley, who sit seven points ahead of third-bottom Fulham.

Fulham could close the gap if they win at Aston Villa later on Sunday.

Burnley edged in front in the 12th minute when Kyle Walker-Peters' challenge on Erik Pieters led VAR to tell referee Andre Marriner to watch the incident on a pitch-side monitor.

Marriner awarded a spot-kick that New Zealand striker Wood converted with ease.

Southampton's task became more difficult after 28 minutes.

Wood beat Jan Bednarek in the air following Ben Mee's long ball forward, allowing the unmarked Vydra to lash home past Saints goalkeeper Fraser Forster from the edge of the area.

Southampton halved the deficit in the 31st minute when Scotland midfielder Armstrong fired into the bottom corner after Ings flicked a James Ward-Prowse pass into his path.

And the hosts were level four minutes before the break courtesy of Ings, who was back in action after a month on the sidelines with a leg injury.

Ings seized on a mistake by Mee to race on to Walker-Peters' ball forward and cut inside James Tarkowski to slot through the legs of Burnley keeper Nick Pope.

Southampton completed their thrilling comeback in the 66th minute as Redmond volleyed in Walcott's cross.

Later on Sunday, struggling Newcastle host Tottenham, while Manchester United take on Brighton at Old Trafford.

Related Topics

Newcastle Mary Southampton Brighton Lead Old Trafford Manchester United Sunday From Race Premier League Tottenham New Zealand

Recent Stories

26 minutes ago

DEWA’s Youth Council, EGA hold panel discussion ..

26 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace highlights ..

1 hour ago

SEHA partners with University of Manchester to lau ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Cuba discuss expanding parliamentary cooperat ..

1 hour ago

19,688 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.