Reds crash in trans-Tasman opener, Hurricanes score 10 tries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Newly-crowned Australian champions Queensland Reds received a harsh reality check when Kiwi also-rans Otago Highlanders outclassed them Friday as the Hurricanes beat the NSW Waratahs in a 17-try thriller on the opening day of Super Rugby Trans-Tasman.

The Highlanders scored six tries to three in Dunedin for a 40-19 win in the new-format tournament, which pits Australian and New Zealand clubs against each other for the first time since the pandemic ended the old Super Rugby competition.

The Reds, fresh from a thrilling win over ACT Brumbies in the Super AU final, were comprehensively outplayed, underlining the challenge facing Australian teams against their well-drilled Kiwi counterparts.

"It's very frustrating, the Highlanders were very good tonight, they pressured us and made the most of our mistakes. Unfortunately we kept making them in the wrong areas," Reds co-captain Liam Wright said.

They scored the opening try in just 35 seconds when centre Scott Gregory crossed after Reds halfback Kalani Thomas turned over the ball.

Thomas redeemed himself when he stretched out to score soon after. But the Highlanders responded with relentless attacks and were rewarded when Ash Dixon barged over for their second try.

Winger Sio Tomkinson made it 21-7 at the break, with Queensland's co-captain James O'Connor failing to return for the second half after a head knock.

Suliasi Vunivalu scored two spectacular, carbon-copy tries at the beginning of the second half for the Reds, but the Highlanders retained a comfortable buffer as Dixon scored his second and late efforts from Liam Coltman and Ngantungane Punivai earned the win.

"You had that feeling of the unknown again -- there were tries to each side in the first five minutes and it was a real ding-dong battle in that first half," said Highlanders skipper Aaron Smith.

- 'Didn't expect that' - In an incredible clash at the Sydney cricket Ground, the Waratahs lost their ninth straight game in going down 64-48 to the Hurricanes, scoring seven tries but conceding 10.

It was the highest aggregate score ever between the two teams and the most points the Wellington-based side have scored against them.

"Didn't expect that scoreline," said Hurricanes skipper Dane Coles. "We got some good tries but our defence needs some work." All Black Julian Savea scored the opener after just three minutes in a well-executed move from a lineout.

But in a confidence-booster the Waratahs struck straight back with Alex Newsome breaching the defence.

It was end-to-end action and Billy Proctor added a second try for the visitors after an electric counter-attack, only for the Waratahs to reply with Angus Bell crossing.

Ben Donaldson nailed a penalty for the home side to put them in front before Jordie Barrett then Coles and Proctor scored three more quick tries as the Hurricanes took control, going to the break 33-24 ahead.

In a breathless second half, Savea, Brayden Iose, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Asafo Aumua and Pepesana Patafilo all bagged tries for the visitors with Harry Johnson-Holmes, Lachie Swinton and Jack Maddocks dotting down for the Waratahs.