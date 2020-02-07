UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reece Re-signs With All Blacks

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 09:20 AM

Reece re-signs with All Blacks

Wellington, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Wing sensation Sevu Reece signed a contract extension Friday that will keep him with the All Blacks and Super Rugby's Canterbury Crusaders until 2022, New Zealand Rugby said.

The Fijian-born flyer enjoyed a breakout season in 2019, scoring 15 tries to become Super Rugby's leading scorer and forcing his way into the All Blacks ahead of the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Reece, 22, said he had no hesitation about staying in New Zealand.

"2019 was a surreal season for me with the Crusaders and All Blacks, so it was an easy decision to extend my time with the Crusaders club and continue to push for higher honours," he said in a statement.

Reece has scored four tries in seven All Blacks appearances and his performances in Japan were among the highlights of a disappointing campaign that ended with a semi-final exit for the defending champions.

"He's a young player who made great strides in his first season of professional rugby and we look forward to watching his development," All Blacks coach Ian Foster said.

Reece's selection for the All Blacks last year proved controversial, with domestic violence campaigners pointing to an incident in 2018 when he attacked his girlfriend in the street.

Reece pleaded guilty and was fined, but no conviction was recorded after his lawyer argued it would derail his fledgling rugby career.

Irish side Connacht cancelled his contract and Reece also found himself unwanted by the Waikato Chiefs.

But the Crusaders handed him a career lifeline and he played a vital part in the Christchurch team winning the Super Rugby title for the third year in succession.

Related Topics

World Young Christchurch Japan 2018 2019 All Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 seconds ago

Suroor bin Mohammed, Mansour bin Zayed, Theyab bin ..

8 hours ago

UN official hails UAE&#039;s hosting of tenth Worl ..

8 hours ago

Joshua set for bout at Tottenham: promoter

9 hours ago

Sindh govt to start restoration of Akram canal soo ..

9 hours ago

Israel troops wounded in Jerusalem car-ramming as ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.