Reece re-signs with All Blacks

Wellington, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Wing sensation Sevu Reece signed a contract extension Friday that will keep him with the All Blacks and Super Rugby's Canterbury Crusaders until 2022, New Zealand Rugby said.

The Fijian-born flyer enjoyed a breakout season in 2019, scoring 15 tries to become Super Rugby's leading scorer and forcing his way into the All Blacks ahead of the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Reece, 22, said he had no hesitation about staying in New Zealand.

"2019 was a surreal season for me with the Crusaders and All Blacks, so it was an easy decision to extend my time with the Crusaders club and continue to push for higher honours," he said in a statement.

Reece has scored four tries in seven All Blacks appearances and his performances in Japan were among the highlights of a disappointing campaign that ended with a semi-final exit for the defending champions.

"He's a young player who made great strides in his first season of professional rugby and we look forward to watching his development," All Blacks coach Ian Foster said.

Reece's selection for the All Blacks last year proved controversial, with domestic violence campaigners pointing to an incident in 2018 when he attacked his girlfriend in the street.

Reece pleaded guilty and was fined, but no conviction was recorded after his lawyer argued it would derail his fledgling rugby career.

Irish side Connacht cancelled his contract and Reece also found himself unwanted by the Waikato Chiefs.

But the Crusaders handed him a career lifeline and he played a vital part in the Christchurch team winning the Super Rugby title for the third year in succession.