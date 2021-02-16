UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Referee Dean To Return To Premier League Action Despite Death Threats

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

Referee Dean to return to Premier League action despite death threats

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Premier League referee Mike Dean will take charge of Burnley's game with West Brom on Saturday after excusing himself from last weekend's action following death threats made against him.

The 52-year-old and his family received the threats last week on social media after he was involved in two controversial red card incidents.

Both were subsequently rescinded on appeal.

Dean asked to be stood down from last weekend's round of Premier League fixtures, although he did go ahead and referee the FA Cup fifth-round tie between Leicester and Brighton last Wednesday.

He received widespread support not only from Professional Game Match Officials Limited but also the Premier League.

Richard Masters, chief executive of the Premier League, said the threats were "inexcusable" and called for "greater proactive intervention" from social media companies.

Premier League managers too rallied round him with Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho saying "something has to be done" about the online abuse of the referee.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder termed such acts as "cowardly, disgusting and inhumane" and called Dean "an honourable referee and a decent guy".

West Ham's Tomas Soucek, one of the players Dean sent off, also took to Twitter to offer his support.

"Whatever decisions are made on the pitch should stay on the pitch," tweeted the Czech midfielder.

"I don't like hearing about it interfering with personal life and I send Mike Dean and his family my support. There is no place for abuse of any kind."Dean sent off Soucek for catching Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic with his elbow, days after dismissing Southampton defender Jan Bednarek at Old Trafford.

Dean reviewed the incidents on the pitchside monitor after consulting VAR before making his decisions.

Related Topics

Hearing Social Media Twitter Southampton Leicester Brighton Old Trafford Family From Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Kurdistan, Iraq

13 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi to open exhibition in partnership ..

28 minutes ago

OIC Condemns Erbil Rocket Attack

45 minutes ago

Online sale of PSL tickets will start tomorrow

1 hour ago

UAE, Niger discuss ties on sidelines of G5 Sahel S ..

1 hour ago

Nawaz Sharif’s passport will expire tonight

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.