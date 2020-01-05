UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Regime Air Strikes Kill Five In Northwest Syria: Monitor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 07:50 PM

Regime air strikes kill five in northwest Syria: monitor

Beirut, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Regime air strikes on Sunday killed five civilians in the embattled opposition stronghold of Idlib in northwest Syria, a Britain-based war monitor said.

Idlib has come under mounting bombardment in recent weeks, forcing tens of thousands to flee their homes in the region of some three million people.

"Regime air raids killed five civilians in the town of Ariha," said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which relies on sources inside the war-torn country.

A ceasefire announced in late August was supposed to stem Russia-backed regime bombardment of the region after it killed around 1,000 civilians in four months.

But the Observatory says sporadic bombardment and clashes continued, before intensifying in the past month.

Related Topics

Syria Idlib August Sunday Million Opposition

Recent Stories

ADIB provides US$80 million Shariah-compliant fina ..

11 minutes ago

Number of registered trademarks in UAE increases b ..

41 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler gifts 425 rare artifacts to Egypt

56 minutes ago

Children of determination to receive boxing traini ..

2 hours ago

World Urban Forum to be held in Abu Dhabi in Febru ..

2 hours ago

UAE prepares to host seventh edition of EcoWASTE 2 ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.