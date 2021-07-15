UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Regime Shelling Kills 9 Civilians In NW Syria: Monitor

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

Regime shelling kills 9 civilians in NW Syria: monitor

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Shelling by Syrian regime forces Thursday killed nine civilians, including three children, in the Idlib region of the country's northwest, a war monitor reported.

The deaths come amid an uptick in violations of a ceasefire deal that was brokered by Turkey and Russia in March 2020 and had since largely held.

But since June, government forces have stepped up shelling of rebel groups dominating the Idlib region who in turn have responded by targeting regime positions in surrounding areas.

On Thursday, regime shelling on the outskirts of the north Idlib town of Fuaa killed six civilians, including a child, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey Idlib March June 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber&#039;s webinar examines impact of ad ..

30 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,541 new COVID-19 cases, 1,497 reco ..

30 minutes ago

Japanese gov't panel proposes record rise in minim ..

32 minutes ago

19 prisoners released from Central Jail

32 minutes ago

UK regulator fines pharma firms for manipulating m ..

32 minutes ago

Italy says deal reached with EU on Alitalia rescue ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.