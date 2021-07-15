Regime shelling kills 9 civilians in NW Syria: monitor

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Shelling by Syrian regime forces Thursday killed nine civilians, including three children, in the Idlib region of the country's northwest, a war monitor reported.

The deaths come amid an uptick in violations of a ceasefire deal that was brokered by Turkey and Russia in March 2020 and had since largely held.

But since June, government forces have stepped up shelling of rebel groups dominating the Idlib region who in turn have responded by targeting regime positions in surrounding areas.

On Thursday, regime shelling on the outskirts of the north Idlib town of Fuaa killed six civilians, including a child, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.