Registered NEVs Rise Sharply In China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 01:40 PM

Registered NEVs rise sharply in China

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The number of registered new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China was 4.92 million by the end of 2020, an increase of nearly 30 percent year on year, statistics by the Ministry of Public Security showed Friday.

China saw robust growth in the number of registered NEVs, with more than 1 million additions in each of the past three years.

NEVs currently account for 1.75 percent of China's registered automobiles that number 281 million. Of the NEVs, 81.32 percent are pure electric vehicles.

The number of Chinese cities with more than 1 million registered automobiles increased by four to 70 in 2020, according to the ministry.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

