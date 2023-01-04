UrduPoint.com

Registration For The 2nd World Competition For Quran, Azan Kicks Off, Turki Al Al-Sheikh Announces

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Riyadh, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority Counsellor Turki Al Al-Sheikh announced the launch of registration for the second version of the World Competition for Quran (recitation) and Azan (call for prayers announcing) which will be screened through MBC Otrelkalam television program, the first that gathers Quran and Azan contests.

The entertainment authority has allocated unprecedented more than SR12 million worth of prizes for winners of the world's largest contest program in its field.

Entries to the four-phase qualification competition are accepted today, on Wednesday, January 04, 2023 via https://otrelkalam.

com, the announcement said.

Contesters who pass the first three phases will appear before viewers of MBC program during the coming fasting month of Ramadan to announce the final winners.

The contest is designed to get the entire world acquainted to islam's tolerance and moderation as well as enrichment and diversification of the Islamic cultures and fine voices reciting the holy Quran and calling for prayers in addition to supporting and empowering the skilled and innovators and honoring them.

Last Ramadan, which witnessed the kick off of the contest, as many as 40000 from 80 countries have registered to compete in the event.

