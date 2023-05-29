UrduPoint.com

Regular Direct Flight Route Links China, Samoa

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Regular direct flight route links China, Samoa

HAIKOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :An air route linking south China's coastal city of Haikou and Apia, capital of Samoa, was launched on Sunday, marking the start of a regular direct flight between the two countries.

The flight, operated by Hainan Airlines, will depart Haikou every Saturday with the flight number HU435, flying back the next day with the flight number HU436.

The opening of the air route will expand the air transport network between Hainan, which administers Haikou, and the South Pacific region, where Samoa is located.

It will also effectively promote the exchanges and cooperation between Hainan and the South Pacific region in such fields as economy, tourism and culture, further accelerating the opening-up of Hainan and facilitating the high-quality development of the Hainan Free Trade Port.

Related Topics

China Haikou Apia Samoa Sunday

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar stresses Islamic finance potential to ad ..

Ishaq Dar stresses Islamic finance potential to address challenges of poverty

43 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 WHO report warns of accelerating food insecurity w ..

WHO report warns of accelerating food insecurity worldwide

3 hours ago
 UAE President congratulates Erdoğan on re-electio ..

UAE President congratulates Erdoğan on re-election over phone call

10 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Türkiye on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Türkiye on re-election

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.