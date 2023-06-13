UrduPoint.com

Regular Flights Resume Between Changchun, Vietnam's Nha Trang

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Regular flights resume between Changchun, Vietnam's Nha Trang

CHANGCHUN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) --:Regular flights between Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, and Vietnamese tourist city Nha Trang, resumed on Sunday evening, according to local authorities on Tuesday.

This is the first direct passenger flight to resume between Ch.

angchun Longjia International Airport and Southeast Asia since China optimized its COVID-19 response measures.

The route is operated by budget carrier Vietjet Air of Vietnam, and currently operates once a week. It flies from Nha Trang to Changchun on Sunday afternoons, while the return flight is on Sunday nights and arrives in Nha Trang early in the morning on Mondays.

Related Topics

China Budget Jilin Changchun Nha Trang Vietnam Sunday From Asia Airport

Recent Stories

PTI former Punjab Minister arrested from outside I ..

PTI former Punjab Minister arrested from outside Islamabad Judicial Complex

16 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives Kuwait’s Permanent Re ..

Secretary-General Receives Kuwait’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

51 minutes ago
 The New vivo V27e Won Hearts of Tech Experts in Pa ..

The New vivo V27e Won Hearts of Tech Experts in Pakistan

54 minutes ago
 OPPO and Global Brand Ambassador Kaká Inspire Mir ..

OPPO and Global Brand Ambassador Kaká Inspire Miracles with Unmatched Experienc ..

1 hour ago
 High winds expected in south eastern part of Pakis ..

High winds expected in south eastern part of Pakistan due to BIPARJOY cyclone: D ..

2 hours ago
 HUB71 reveals winning startups of The Outliers Pro ..

HUB71 reveals winning startups of The Outliers Programme to address real industr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.