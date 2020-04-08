UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Regulator Test Flight Of Boeing 737 MAX Delayed To May: Sources

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 01:20 AM

Regulator test flight of Boeing 737 MAX delayed to May: sources

New York, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :A test flight overseen by US regulators of the Boeing 737 MAX has been pushed back to May due to the upheaval of the coronavirus crisis, two sources told AFP Tuesday.

The certification flight, overseen by the US Federal Aviation Administration, is a key step in clearing the jet to resume service, and had been previously targeted for April.

The MAX has been grounded by regulators since March 2019 following two crashes that killed 346 people.

Related Topics

March April May 2019 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Uzbek President discuss bilater ..

54 minutes ago

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar offers corona telemedicin ..

53 minutes ago

GCC interior ministers hold 37th meeting remotely

2 hours ago

130 Zaireen leave for home after 14-day quarantine ..

1 hour ago

Women can play vital role to keep families safe: D ..

1 hour ago

Detained Mehbooba Mufti shifted to her residence

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.