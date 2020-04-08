Regulator test flight of Boeing 737 MAX delayed to May: sources

New York, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :A test flight overseen by US regulators of the Boeing 737 MAX has been pushed back to May due to the upheaval of the coronavirus crisis, two sources told AFP Tuesday.

The certification flight, overseen by the US Federal Aviation Administration, is a key step in clearing the jet to resume service, and had been previously targeted for April.

The MAX has been grounded by regulators since March 2019 following two crashes that killed 346 people.