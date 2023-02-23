UrduPoint.com

Regulator Will Have Power To Block English Clubs From Joining Super League

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2023 | 04:30 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Ministers have announced plans for an independent football regulator to oversee the financial sustainability of the men's game in England, with powers to prevent clubs from joining breakaway leagues.

The regulator would license clubs, requiring them to demonstrate sound financial business models, run robust owners' and directors' tests and give fans a greater say in the running of clubs.

It would also have the power to block clubs joining breakaway leagues, appearing to prevent a repeat of any attempt to form a Super League such as the one that proved so unpopular with supporters in 2021.

"Despite the success of the sport both at home and abroad, we know that there are real challenges which threaten the stability of clubs both big and small," said British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

"These bold new plans will put fans back at the heart of football, protect the rich heritage and traditions of our much-loved clubs and safeguard the beautiful game for future generations." Football Association CEO Mark Bullingham said the FA welcomed the plans, set out in a government white paper -- a policy document setting out proposals for future legislation -- to be published on Thursday.

"Our response will highlight a critical point made repeatedly by the fan-led review, which recommended that the professional game increases funding of the grassroots game," he said.

The Football Supporters' Association also welcomed the proposals.

"The football governance white paper clearly addresses our key concerns around ownership, rogue competitions and sustainability and of course we support any proposals that offer fans a greater voice in the running of their clubs," said FSA chief executive Kevin Miles.

But the Premier League warned it was vital that regulation did not damage the game.

"We will now work constructively with stakeholders to ensure that the proposed government regulator does not lead to any unintended consequences that could affect the Premier League's position as the most-watched football league in the world, reduce its competitiveness or put the unrivalled levels of funding we provide at risk," it said in a statement.

