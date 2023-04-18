Rehmani condemns killing of lawmaker, brother in UP, India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Jammu and Kashmir People's Freedom League Chairman Muhammad Farooq Rehmani has condemned the live tv murder of four-time lawmaker Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad in Uttar Pradesh, India, where police failed to protect them amidst reports of anti-Muslim violence.

The attacker allegedly shouted anti-Muslim slogans while the brothers were handcuffed and the police failed to protect them during a medical check-up in broad daylight.

Rehmani expressed deep concern over the increasing incidents of anti-Muslim violence in India and warned of a humanitarian crisis if the world fails to act. He urged immediate intervention to stop the slaughter of Indian Muslims.

He stated that Indian Muslims were being slaughtered like animals in their own homeland by the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) gangs without any intervention from the international community. Rehmani added that the only fault of Indian Muslims was their belief in islam, and "this was being used to justify their persecution".

Moreover, he highlighted that while in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Kashmiris were being targeted for demanding the right of self-determination, the demographic changes were being made to alter the Muslim majority character of the state.

Rehmani warned that such atrocities could lead to a severe humanitarian crisis and urged the world community to take immediate action to stop the ongoing violence against Indian Muslims.

Commenting on the 2019 Pulwama attack, he stated that the revelations made by Satya Pal Malik, former governor of IIOJK, had vindicated Pakistan's stance and confirmed that the attack was a part of the terrorism bogey used to enact fake encounters against the youth of Kashmir.

Rehmani accused India of violating promises made with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and international humanitarian law, as well as failing to protect the rights of Indian Muslims according to the Nehru-Liaqat Pact.

Rehmani demanded that members and sympathizers of the RSS should not be permitted to enter Kashmir under any circumstances, given the alarming state of affairs in India. He expressed concern that the RSS gangs, with the support of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, could carry out large-scale killing sprees in the region.