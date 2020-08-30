Reichstag incident 'attack on democracy': German president

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier Sunday condemned an incident in which protesters tried to storm the Reichstag parliament building as an "unacceptable attack on the heart of our democracy.

"Several hundred people protesting coronavirus restrictions broke through barriers and a police cordon to climb the steps leading to the entrance to the Reichstag late on Saturday, before being stopped by police.

"We will never accept this," Steinmeier said in a statement on Instagram.