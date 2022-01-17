Reigning champions Algeria beaten by Equatorial Guinea at Africa Cup of Nations

(@FahadShabbir)

Douala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Reigning champions Algeria are in serious danger of an early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations after a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of outsiders Equatorial Guinea in Douala on Sunday.

Esteban Obiang's 70th-minute goal gave Equatorial Guinea the victory and brought Algeria's 35-game unbeaten record crashing to an end.

They need to beat Ivory Coast in their final group game to avoid a first-round exit.