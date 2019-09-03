Reigning US Open champion Osaka knocked out by Bencic

New York, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Reigning US Open champion Naomi Osaka was knocked out 7-5, 6-4 by Swiss 13th seed Belinda Bencic in the last 16 at Flushing Meadows on Monday.

Bencic defeated Osaka for the third time in as many meetings this year and will meet Donna Vekic or Julia Goerges in the quarter-finals. Osaka will lose the number one ranking to Ashleigh Barty as a result of the defeat.