Reinforcement Work On Ruined Ancient Temple Outside Cambodia's Angkor Completed

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 03:00 PM

PHNOM PENH, Nov. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Experts from the APSARA National Authority (ANA) have successfully reinforced the structure of the ruined Banteay Srey Domdek temple outside Cambodia's Angkor, said an ANA's press release on Monday.

The ANA is the management authority responsible for protecting and preserving the Historic Site of Angkor and the ancient monuments outside of Angkor in northwest Cambodia's Siem Reap Province.

Puth Soth, the official in charge of the working site, said the structural reinforcement was a measure to prevent further danger to the ancient temple.

"The current state of the Banteay Srey Domdek temple is very dilapidated, especially the door frame of central tower and the crack at window frame," he said. "If interventions were not in place, they would pose a threat to the temple.

" Soth said the reinforcement work begun late August and was completed at the end of October.

Banteay Srey Domdek temple is located outside of the Historic Site of Angkor, the press release said, adding that it is situated in the area of Banteay Srey pagoda in Sot Nikum district, about 34 km east of Siem Reap City.

Meanwhile, the Southeast Asian nation reported that Angkor, a world heritage site, received 7,286 foreigners in the first 10 months of 2021, down 98 percent year-on-year due to the COVID-19.

The ancient site earned only 299,777 U.S. Dollars from ticket sales during the January-October period this year, down 98.4 percent year-on-year.

Prior to COVID-19, the site attracted up to 2.2 million international tourists in 2019, earning a gross revenue of 99 million U.S. dollars from ticket sales.

