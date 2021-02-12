UrduPoint.com
Reinstate Govt, UN Rights Body Tells Myanmar Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 11:10 PM

Reinstate govt, UN rights body tells Myanmar military

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The UN's top rights body on Friday voted for a resolution harshly criticising Myanmar's military coup, demanding the restoration of civilian rule and the immediate release of Aung San Suu Kyi.

The resolution, adopted by consensus among the Human Rights Council's 47 members, called for "the immediate and unconditional release of all persons arbitrarily detained," and "the restoration of the elected government."

