Reinvent the reel: Hollywood mulls new measures to restart shooting

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Movie moguls, directors and lawyers are searching for radical solutions to reopen Hollywood as soundstages gather dust and studio profits slide weeks after cameras stopped rolling due to coronavirus.

The film industry has been on lockdown in California since mid-March following strict stay-at-home orders, with movie and television shoots particularly exposed to the pandemic because of the large casts and crews required.

But even as politicians mull a gradual easing of restrictions, insiders say Tinseltown's sky-high costs -- and liabilities -- mean filmmaking could look very different to what came before, and be many months away.

"It's impossible to make a 'Star Wars' or a Marvel movie tomorrow morning," said Nicolas Chartier, Oscar-winning producer of "The Hurt Locker." "Logically, there's too much liability and there's too much fear," agreed fellow producer Stephen Nemeth ("Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.") "I can't see a movie like 'Dune' getting produced now.

I can't see another epic film like 'Mad Max' -- these films are 250 crew members and 250 extras. We just can't control it." Though California has been praised for its pandemic response, the movie industry heartland has still recorded 45,000 cases, disproportionately centered around Los Angeles.

As such, insurance companies refuse to cover future production halts caused by on-set coronavirus outbreaks -- delays that could cost millions on blockbuster projects.

"Coronavirus waivers" signed by employees have been touted as a way to protect studios from lawsuits, but are unproven particularly where A-list stars are involved.

Replacing crowd scenes with computerized background actors is another option being explored, but "would cost a fortune," said Chartier.

"In my opinion, the big movies as we knew them -- to the extent that they're ever going to be back as we knew them -- won't be until there is an actual vaccine," added Nemeth.