UrduPoint.com

Reiten Goal Gives Chelsea Advantage Against Lyon In Women's Champions League

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Reiten goal gives Chelsea advantage against Lyon in Women's Champions League

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Norwegian international Guro Reiten's first-half goal gave Chelsea a 1-0 win away to holders Lyon in France in the first leg of their Women's Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday.

Reiten curled a first-time effort low beyond goalkeeper Christiane Endler just before the half-hour for the visitors, a fine finish coming after an outstanding piece of play by Scotland's Erin Cuthbert to create the chance.

The result puts Emma Hayes's Chelsea -- runners-up two years ago -- in the driving seat as they seek to become the first English winners of the competition since Arsenal in 2007.

"A 1-0 win at the home of the reigning champions to take into the second leg, I can't ask for any more," said Hayes.

"We were really compact and defended well. But we're only halfway there." Chelsea had already beaten France's other heavyweight, Paris Saint-Germain, home and away in the group stage, yet Lyon's pedigree in Europe is second to none.

They won the title last year for the sixth time in the last seven seasons, and Sonia Bompastor's team will still hope to turn this tie around in next week's return.

"I am really frustrated with the result and that the team were not more clinical," admitted Bompastor.

"I have confidence in my players for the second leg because they have experience and they have quality.

"We are capable of going there with the ambition of winning. We showed that in the group stage when we beat Arsenal 1-0 after losing 5-1 here." The visitors could have been further in front before the interval, with a Lauren James shot coming back off the post.

Yet Lyon had chances too, despite former Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg being left on the bench as she recovers from her latest long injury lay-off.

Delphine Cascarino hit the woodwork in the second half for Lyon, who have won the Champions League a record eight times overall.

In Wednesday's other game, PSG take on Wolfsburg in Paris.

On Tuesday Barcelona, who won the title in 2021 and were runners-up last season, won 1-0 away to Roma in Italy thanks to a solitary strike from 19-year-old Salma Paralluelo.

Lea Schueller scored the only goal as Bayern Munich beat Arsenal 1-0.

Related Topics

Europe France Fine Roma Lyon Paris Barcelona Italy Women Post From PSG Chelsea Arsenal Bayern

Recent Stories

Gold jumps as US Fed signals rate-hike pause immin ..

Gold jumps as US Fed signals rate-hike pause imminent

6 hours ago
 Gulf banks raise interest rates following US Feder ..

Gulf banks raise interest rates following US Federal Reserve hike

6 hours ago
 President of UAE exchanges Ramadan greetings with ..

President of UAE exchanges Ramadan greetings with Arab heads of state

7 hours ago
 US stocks, treasury yields retreat as Fed signals ..

US stocks, treasury yields retreat as Fed signals pause in rate hikes

8 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed commend ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed commend achievements of Dubai Future D ..

8 hours ago
 US Banking Sector Safe, Resilient But Effects of R ..

US Banking Sector Safe, Resilient But Effects of Recent Developments 'Uncertain' ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.