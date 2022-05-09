Rejection by Waheed Murad paved way of success for Nadeem

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Film Industry since its inception has introduced scores of actors and actresses including Nadeem Baig, who proved his mettle by his outstanding performance and the overwhelming accolade by the masses.

According to a social media report, Nadeem joined the film industry as an actor accidentally, as he had passion for playback singing, but became an actor after he was rejected by the 'Choclate Hero' Waheed Murad as a singer.

Waheed Murad, who was also a film producer, had assigned famed film music composing duo Lal Muhammad Iqbal, to record a song for his film by renowned singers like Mehdi Hassan but Iqbal hired Nadeem, however Murad rejected Nadeem.

as he no idea/little did he know that he (Nadeem) will be a superstar in the future.

Baig moved to Dhaka, where Director Ehtisham signed him as an actor and singer for 'CHAKORI', which was highly praised by the moviegoers and termed second Platinum jubilee film of Pakistan after 'ARMAN', which was released in 1966, thus Baig broke the record of Waheed Murad, whose rejection paved a way for the future megastar.

Nadeem also holds a unique distinction that his first 3 films are celebrated Golden jubilees including 'CHAKORI' 'CHOTAY SAHAB' and 'SANGDIL'.