UrduPoint.com

Rejection By Waheed Murad Paved Way Of Success For Nadeem

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Rejection by Waheed Murad paved way of success for Nadeem

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Film Industry since its inception has introduced scores of actors and actresses including Nadeem Baig, who proved his mettle by his outstanding performance and the overwhelming accolade by the masses.

According to a social media report, Nadeem joined the film industry as an actor accidentally, as he had passion for playback singing, but became an actor after he was rejected by the 'Choclate Hero' Waheed Murad as a singer.

Waheed Murad, who was also a film producer, had assigned famed film music composing duo Lal Muhammad Iqbal, to record a song for his film by renowned singers like Mehdi Hassan but Iqbal hired Nadeem, however Murad rejected Nadeem.

as he no idea/little did he know that he (Nadeem) will be a superstar in the future.

Baig moved to Dhaka, where Director Ehtisham signed him as an actor and singer for 'CHAKORI', which was highly praised by the moviegoers and termed second Platinum jubilee film of Pakistan after 'ARMAN', which was released in 1966, thus Baig broke the record of Waheed Murad, whose rejection paved a way for the future megastar.

Nadeem also holds a unique distinction that his first 3 films are celebrated Golden jubilees including 'CHAKORI' 'CHOTAY SAHAB' and 'SANGDIL'.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Music Social Media Dhaka Nadeem Baig Waheed Murad Mehdi Hassan Gold Industry

Recent Stories

Celebs mark Mother’s day

Celebs mark Mother’s day

2 hours ago
 Muhammad Abbas gets nine wickets for 62 as Hampshi ..

Muhammad Abbas gets nine wickets for 62 as Hampshire secures victory over Glouce ..

2 hours ago
 Ahsan, Hamza discuss political situation

Ahsan, Hamza discuss political situation

2 hours ago
 IMF delays meeting with Pakistani Authorities: Muz ..

IMF delays meeting with Pakistani Authorities: Muzzammil  Aslam

3 hours ago
 Hajj helpline established for redressal of intendi ..

Hajj helpline established for redressal of intending pilgrims’ complaints

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.