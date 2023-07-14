Rekindling a bygone custom for healthy, cheaper living

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :At a time when health standards are falling due to sedentary lifestyle a man in his mid 70s is promoting a fun way to get fit through cycling - an active way of commuting.

Zaheerudin Khawaja, who celebrated his 74th birthday last Sunday along with dozens of his admirers, strongly believes cycling still an appreciable mode of exercise to keep oneself healthy.

"Unfortunately, we have turned into a vehicles-dependent society. There's a fairly large number of single occupancy vehicles, plying on our city arteries adding to carbon footprint and polluting our environment," the cycling freak said.

"I have a strong conviction that cycling makes people healthy both physically and mentally being also necessary for emancipation," said Khawaja, surrounded by dozens of cyclist belonging to Early Bird Riders (EBR) – a club founded by him to promote cycling.

The Islamabad-based "old young man" (a title the age-defying Khawaja uses for himself), has registered hundreds of men and women with the EBR club that also holds volunteer bicycle rodeos in the Capital and other parts of the country to promote clean environment. It uses social media platforms to announce cycling event, mostly taking place on weekends.

"I believe women can be socially more responsive if they switch to cycling. The power of two wheels will ultimately help in achieving women empowerment," added Khawaja, who has so far taught peddling to around 200 'sheroes' - a word he has coined for women cyclists of EBR and kids aging between 8-12 years.

Khawaja noted that in the West, efforts were being made to fit cycling in people's daily routine by motivating them to peddle out to the parks, markets, schools or work. But in Pakistan it is largely considered as a conveyance of gardeners, vendors and poor class.

"This is pathetic. These are social taboos indeed, which need to be done away with. I believe we should convince people to give up cars for short trips and opt for cycling instead. It will be a good omen for our health and planet's environment," he said referring to global warming.

"The changes are already evident. Today the earth is warmer than a century ago and besides other factors, transport is a major contributor. I believe by using non­motorised vehicles we can reduce carbon emissions as well as save money," he added.

Also keeping an eye on fuel prices, Khawaja says given the current fuel prices, if anyone drives his vehicle from five to seven kilometers, it may cost around Rs 300 to Rs 400 depending n the type of vehicle one is driving.

"Cycling is a very cost-efficient mode of transport for short journeys. Imagine how much we can save every month if we switch short drives to a bicycle," he said.

If any proper research is conducted to tally economic benefits of cycling in our country, we will come to know how much money could be saved by promoting this single habit.

"We can reap its benefits individually and as a nation once we shift to this active mode of commuting at least for short trips," he stated. "By saying this I do not mean for people to totally replace their cars with bicycles. I am not asking them to out rightly ditch their cars for every journey. I want them to make small changes by incorporating cycling in their daily lives." Health experts and researchers all over the world continue to link cycling with improved fitness and lower risks of certain conditions. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that adults perform at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic physical activity, such as cycling, every week.

"When you are in doubt peddle it out," Khawaja said emphasizing to turn to cycling when they start experiencing some health problems.

"As you grow older, especially when you reach the middle age several health issues - such as heart disease, obesity, diabetes, hypertension, depression and anxiety begin to crop up. But cycling on regular basis can stave off these health hazards," he added.

Khawaja urged a proper infrastructure to make people feel comfortable and confident that they would be safer while driving on roads even during rushes.

Obviously, Pakistan will have to go a long way to match the European countries such as Denmark, the Netherlands, UK and Germany but lessons can be learnt from them as how to improve the safety, comfort of cycling and convenience.

Better traffic management and separate tracks should be designated for cycling to ensure that those desiring to opt for this mode of communication reach their destinations safely.

Then there is also a challenge of changing our mindset as we always show off air of magnificence due to classes division, seeing anybody riding a cycle with scorn. Therefore, it is direly needed that the elected representatives, affluent, top ranking government officials, academia and jurists must come forward to revive this culture.