Released Belarusians describe beatings, torture in vote crackdown

Minsk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Hundreds of people in Belarus were being released from jail on Friday after they were detained in a post-election crackdown, with many giving harrowing accounts of beatings and torture.

In a surprise move after five days of protests over strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko's disputed election win, officials said 1,000 detainees would be set free and the interior minister apologised to bystanders injured in the unrest.

Detainees emerging Friday from a detention centre in the capital Minsk told AFP they had been beaten and deprived of food, water, sleep and medical care.

"They burned my hands with cigarettes," said Maxim Dovzhenko, 25, who insisted he had been detained even though he was not taking part in protests.

"They hit me on the head, I am not feeling well, my head is spinning," he said before being taken to hospital.

Mikhail Chernenkov, a 43-year-old entrepreneur, said he was given electric shocks and beaten with sticks in a police station, showing AFP his bruised buttocks.

"This is torture," he said, adding that like many others he was forced to sleep outside because cells were overcrowded. He also said he did not take part in the protests.

Hundreds of friends and relatives were waiting outside the detention centre, where volunteers were handing out food and blankets.

Police say they have detained more than 6,700 people since the protests erupted after Sunday's election, which Lukashenko claims to have won with 80 percent of the vote.