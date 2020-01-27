UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Relegated Saracens Thrashed By Harlequins

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 12:00 AM

Relegated Saracens thrashed by Harlequins

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Saracens' first English Premiership match since being automatically relegated for repeated salary cap breaches ended in heavy defeat as Harlequins eased to a 41-14 win at the Stoop.

The reigning champions, who were without a host of international stars ahead of the start of the Six Nations next weekend, were overawed in the first half as Cadan Murley's two tries and Danny Care's effort set up a convincing win.

Saracens fielded a young side and were ruthlessly exposed by Quins, who climb into the top half of the table.

Saracens, who were hit with a 35-point penalty earlier in the season, stay bottom with only tries from Alex Lozowski and Dom Morris providing a crumb of comfort.

Quins, roared on by a raucous home crowd, shot into a 19-0 lead inside 23 minutes.

Care burst clear to touch down in the first minute before fly-half Marcus Smith converted from the right.

A second try appeared inevitable and it came in the 10th minute.

Smith's cross-field kick from the left found hooker Elia Elia on the right and he burst through one tackle and off-loaded to Murley, who ran a perfect support line and slid over to score.

Paul Lasike then teed up Murley to run clear for his second try and Smith converted.

As the weather worsened, Saracens improved and with just over 10 minutes left of the first half they gained a foothold as Lozowski crashed over from a metre out.

But any hope of a comeback was snuffed out just four minutes into the second half, when a grubber kick forward was spilled by Matt Gallagher and pounced on by Gabriel Ibitoye for the bonus-point score.

A fifth try soon followed as Saracens fell apart. From a Quins line-out five metres out, Elia powered forward and passed inside for Lasike to dive over.

Dom Morris later capped his Saracens debut with a score in the corner but Quins had the last laugh when replacement Martin Landajo intercepted a loose ball and ran in unopposed.

Related Topics

Weather Young Lead Turkish Lira From Top

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian Embassy&#039;s c ..

33 minutes ago

No cases of coronavirus recorded in Saudi Arabia: ..

1 hour ago

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves AED395 mln ..

2 hours ago

Loud noises expected in UAQ Corniche due to &#039; ..

2 hours ago

Dubai to host ‘Photographs in Dialogue UAE - 197 ..

3 hours ago

Gargash meets French foreign official

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.