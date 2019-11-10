UrduPoint.com
Relentless Momota Into Fuzhou China Open Final

Sun 10th November 2019

Shanghai, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Kento Momota is one victory away from a 10th title this year after Japan's imperious world number one powered into the Fuzhou China Open final on Saturday.

The title-holder brushed aside Denmark's unseeded Ramus Gemke 21-19, 21-8 and faces Taiwan's world number two Chou Tien-chen in Sunday's championship decider.

Chou ensured a miserable day for Denmark by easing past the fifth-ranked Anders Antonsen 21-10, 21-12 in their semi-final.

Reigning champion and home hope Chen Yufei will play Japan's world number two Nozomi Okuhara for the women's crown.

Okuhara lost the first game but then levelled with world number one Tai Tzu-ying and reached the final after the Taiwanese was forced to retire from the deciding game.

"It's my left knee, I haven't been feeling good since the French Open (last month)," said Tai.

"The injury has persisted this week and I have not been playing in my best condition here."In the other women's semi-final, fourth-ranked Chen was also forced to recover from going behind on the way to a 20-22, 21-8, 21-17 victory over the unseeded Michelle Li of Canada.

