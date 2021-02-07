UrduPoint.com
Relentless Russia Crush Italy To Win ATP Cup

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 09:20 AM

Relentless Russia crush Italy to win ATP Cup

Melbourne, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :A relentless Russia won the ATP Cup Sunday, crushing Italy 2-0 with Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev in red-hot form leading into the Australian Open.

World number eight Rublev destroyed Fabio Fognini 6-1, 6-2 in just 61 minutes before fourth-ranked Medvedev swept past Matteo Berrettini 6-4, 6-2 to be crowned champions of the 12-nation team event in Melbourne.

