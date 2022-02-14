UrduPoint.com

Relief, Concern At Kyiv Airport As West Calls Citizens Home

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Relief, concern at Kyiv airport as West calls citizens home

Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Moroccan entrepreneur Aimrane Bouziane sighs with relief after seeing the "boarding" sign for his flight light up at Kyiv's main airport despite fears that airspace may soon close over Ukraine.

"I think the soundest choice to make is to leave Ukraine now," the 23-year-old said before heading off to passport control.

"I am leaving because of the situation, because I value my life." The ex-Soviet state's air links with the world appeared in danger after KLM suspended flights citing risks from more than 100,000 Russian soldiers conducting drills across long stretches of Ukraine's frontier.

Washington warns that an invasion could start "any day" and analysts predict that other international carriers may also soon stop flying to Kyiv because of the soaring insurance costs.

The febrile atmosphere was stoked further when a low-cost Ukrainian carrier had to divert a flight from Portugal and land its 175 passengers in Moldova because the plane's Irish leasing company refused it permission to cross into Ukraine.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry was trying to arrange buses for the stranded passengers. A growing number of Western governments were urging their citizens to get out while they can.

American sports coach Denis Lucins said he was hoping for the best after landing in Kyiv -- in defiance of US travel guidance -- to visit his wife and seven-year-old son.

"I personally don't think anything is going to happen," Lucins said in reference to US warnings of a looming war.

"But unfortunately, nobody can read Vladimir Putin's mind."

Related Topics

World Sports Ukraine Russia Company Visit Wife Vladimir Putin Ireland Portugal Moldova May From Best Coach Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2022

26 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th February 2022

31 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate German president on re-el ..

UAE leaders congratulate German president on re-election

7 hours ago
 Stadium capacity increased to 100 per cent for foo ..

Stadium capacity increased to 100 per cent for football matches

8 hours ago
 UN marks World Radio Day

UN marks World Radio Day

13 hours ago
 The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; conclu ..

The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; concludes its successful campaign by ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>