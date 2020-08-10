UrduPoint.com
Relief For Atletico After Negative Tests Ahead Of Leipzig Quarter-final

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

Relief for Atletico after negative tests ahead of Leipzig quarter-final

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Atletico Madrid will travel to Portugal on Tuesday for their Champions League quarter-final against Leipzig, after another round of coronavirus tests on the club's players and staff were negative.

Tests on Saturday revealed two positive cases, which Atletico confirmed in a statement on Monday to be players Angel Correa and Sime Vrsaljko.

But the club said further tests on the rest of the squad and staff had come out negative, meaning Atletico can fulfil their fixture against Leipzig in Lisbon on Thursday.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

