Relief in Senegal and beyond after Sall averts election crisis

Dakar, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Relief swept Senegal and its supporters on Tuesday after President Macky Sall said he would not seek a contested third term in office, a move that defused fears of bloodshed.

Reactions at home and abroad were almost all positive after Sall, ending months of speculation, said that after "long consideration" he had decided against running in next February's ballot.

In a nationwide address late Monday, Sall said he had sought to prioritise Senegal's progress, "in particular at a time of social-economic difficulties and uncertainties".

"Senegal is more than me, and is full of capable leaders for the country's development," he said.

On Tuesday, newspapers in Dakar paid lavish tribute to the president, while many residents said they believed the country had dodged a bullet.

"His speech changes many things.

Senegal has become stable and governable. I am 200 percent happy," said Issa Camara, who works in the maritime sector.

Many Senegalese had expected Sall to say he would seek a third term, igniting a showdown with opponents who have warned he would breach the constitution.

Sall's fiercest critic, Ousmane Sonko, had urged the public on Sunday to rise "en masse" against a man he had painted as a would-be dictator.

But the opposition leader is currently ineligible to run for office and blocked in his Dakar home by security forces after being handed a two-year jail term in a trial on sexual abuse charges, which he denies.

The case sparked sporadic unrest over two years, culminating in deadly clashes on his conviction last month.

Alioune Tine, a veteran campaigner on the three-term issue, described Sall's words as a "deliverance... a great speech".