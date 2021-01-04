UrduPoint.com
Relief Reaches Affected Community In Fiji After Tropical Cyclone Yasa

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 10:50 AM

Relief reaches affected community in Fiji after tropical Cyclone Yasa

SUVA, Jan. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Relief has reached every affected community in the northern and eastern parts of Fiji with more than 37,000 food ration packs and non-food items now in the hands of Fijian families affected by tropical Cyclone Yasa which hit the island nation last month.

According to Fijivillage, the leading news website in Fiji, Fiji's Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said on Monday that to ensure schools are ready to open for the new term, teams are clearing and disinfecting all schools used as evacuation centers to ready them to re-open.

About 85 schools in tropical Cyclone Yasa affected areas have reportedly sustained some level of damage.

The road network is more or less back online, with 161 roads and four jetties re-opened, he said, adding that all metered areas in the northern and eastern parts of the nation have had water restored.

They are steadily restoring access to water everywhere, with another 12 trucks dispatched to the northern part of the nation to cart water to impacted areas.

Power is being brought back online as safely as can be done.

Currently, the majority of areas in Vanua Levu, Fiji's second largest island, are still without power supply, and some areas are expected to have no power supply until the end of this month.

According the the prime minister, around 900 households have received seedlings to help rehabilitate their damaged farms. Support will continue on a needs-only basis as assessments complete.

Health teams have been busy preventing the spread of infectious diseases that all-too-often thrive in the aftermath of severe weather events.

More than 1,500 homes were totally destroyed while 6,000 others partially damaged in the northern island of Vanua Levu due to tropical Cyclone Yasa which killed four people.

The prime minister believed that Fiji will emerge stronger from tropical Cyclone Yasa

